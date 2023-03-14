© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Co-founder of company that banked with SVB expresses relief

Published March 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT

In the tech industry, you can almost hear the sigh of relief after a rollercoaster ride for many start ups that had money in Silicon Valley Bank. At first it wasn’t clear if the government was going to guarantee the deposits above $250,000, but now it has said it will.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Thomas W. Chalberg, the founder and CEO of Genascence Corporation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More