© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA's signal in New Baltimore is down. We're working on a fix. Stream us at wesa.fm.

Public colleges and universities hit hard by declines in enrollment

Published March 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT

A shrinking population and the pandemic have led to steep declines in enrollment in regional public universities around the country. That’s led to budget shortfalls, including at the University of North Carolina Greensboro where the administration ponders cost-cutting measures.

Liz Schlemmer of North Carolina Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More