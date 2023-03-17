© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Banking system is sound, officials say, as politicians point fingers

Published March 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Anthony Brooks talk with Axios senior contributor Margaret Talev and Wall Street Journal economics reporter Andrew Ackerman.

They discuss the political and policy divides exposed by the rescue of three American banks in the past week, and what the fallout might be next week if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates yet again.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More