What if a brain was given technology?

What if you could control a device, not with your hand, but with your mind? Physician and entrepreneur Tom Oxley talks about the implantable brain-computer interface that can change the way we think.

About Tom Oxley

Tom Oxley is a brain-computer interface specialist and the founder and CEO of Synchron, a neural interface technology company. At Synchron, Oxley is developing an endovascular, implantable brain-computer interface, which allows a patient's thoughts to be transmitted wirelessly through the skin to control an array of digital devices.

Oxley practices as a neurointerventionist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He completed his MD at Monash University, and he completed his PhD in neuro engineering at the University of Melbourne. He has performed more than 1,600 endovascular neurosurgical procedures and has published more than 100 internationally peer reviewed articles.

