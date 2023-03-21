© 2023 90.5 WESA
Los Angeles school workers go on strike, closing schools

Published March 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Public schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District are expected to be closed Tuesday through Thursday as thousands of union employees who perform critical work walk off the job. They’re seeking a wage increase and better working conditions.

The shutdown impacts nearly half a million students. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Mariana Dale, early childhood reporter at LAist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

