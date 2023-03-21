© 2023 90.5 WESA
San Francisco considering reparations to compensate Black residents for centuries of harm

Published March 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

San Francisco wants to compensate Black residents for centuries of harm. The city’s Board of Supervisors is considering a draft proposal of potential reparations, including cash payments, guaranteed income and other measures.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with the San Francisco Chronicle’s race and inequality columnist, Justin Phillips, about the proposals and the backlash the plan is facing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

