How Turkey’s hasty rebuild could set the nation up for another disaster

Three weeks after the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, the country had already started to rebuild.

“One of the things that you really want to do is have a thoughtful recovery. A deliberative recovery against all instincts to go fast,” Divya Chandrasekhar, associate professor of City and Metropolitan Planning at the University of Utah, says.

Especially after a major earthquake.

“Every earthquake reveals something new about our fault zones. If you’re building without truly understanding the geology, you are prone to making similar mistakes again and again and again,” Chandrasekhar adds.

Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is facing an election in May. He’s promised to rebuild devastated areas in one year.

Experts say planning and community input are key in disaster recovery.

“So in the long run, speedy recovery does not benefit anyone,” Chandrasekhar says.

Today, On Point: How Turkey’s hasty rebuild could set them up for another disaster.

Guests

Evren Aydoğan, executive director of the non-profit Needs Map in Turkey, which uses online platforms to match those in need with organizations who can help. He is currently working on several recovery projects in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program. (@evrenical)

Divya Chandrasekhar, associate professor of City and Metropolitan Planning at the University of Utah. Her research focuses on post-disaster recovery. (@divya_ch481)

Jared Maslin, Middle East correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, covering Turkey and the wider region. (@jmalsin)

Also Featured

Angelo Jonas Imperiale, author of the research paper Learning from the 2009 earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy. (@imperiale_j)

Related Reading

Wall Street Journal: “After Turkey’s Earthquakes, Erdogan Starts Rebuilding Over Objections” — “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is racing to rebuild hundreds of thousands of homes after last month’s earthquakes, drawing criticism from municipal officials and engineers who say Turkey is repeating deadly mistakes of the past.”

National Library of Medicine: “The mechanism of disaster capitalism and the failure to build community resilience: learning from the 2009 earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy” — “This paper reflects on what materialized during recovery operations following the earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy, on 6 April 2009. Previous critiques have focused on the actions of the Government of Italy and the Department of Civil Protection (Protezione Civile), with little attention paid to the role of local authorities.”

