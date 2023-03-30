© 2023 90.5 WESA
President Trump indicted in hush money case

By Andrea Bernstein
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT

Former President Trump has been indicted on criminal charges by a New York grand jury. This makes him the first former president in American history to face indictment.

