LSU tops Iowa in Women's NCAA basketball final for 1st championship title

Published April 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

Louisiana State University is the champion of women’s college basketball.

In a back-and-forth game, the Tigers ran out as comfortable winners at the end, trouncing the favored University of Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85. Big talking points coming out of the game were questionable officiating calls, a taunting backlash and how bright the future is for the women’s game.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach watched all this weekend’s action and joins host Jane Clayson for a breakdown of it all.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

