Biden ends COVID national emergency with resolution

Published April 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (John Locher/AP)
President Biden has signed a resolution formally ending the coronavirus national emergency. Former President Donald Trump enacted the emergency in March 2020. Since then, the coronavirus killed more than 1 million people in the U.S.

With the emergency ending, a number of programs are winding down. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dan Diamond, national health reporter for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

