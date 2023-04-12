© 2023 90.5 WESA
Increased wages for low-wage workers came out of pandemic economic turmoil

Published April 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

The pandemic has brought many economic challenges but also some good news for low-wage workers. Their hourly wages adjusted for inflation grew 9% during the pandemic.

That’s according to a new study from the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank focusing on low- and middle-income workers. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from Elise Gould, a senior economist at the institute. She’s a co-author of the study.

