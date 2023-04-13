© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest on the U.S. intelligence document leaks

By Leila Fadel,
Greg Myre
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT

Hear more context on the U.S. intelligence leaks and about previous ones from NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More