Supreme Court issues a temporary stay in the Texas mifepristone case

By Nina Totenberg
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued an administrative stay in a Texas case involving limited access to the abortion drug mifepristone.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
