© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Immigration law prevents family from staying together in U.S., but there's a bipartisan solution

Published April 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Ed Markowitz and his wife Rocio are not able to live in the U.S. because of immigration laws. (Courtesy of Ed Markowitz)
Ed Markowitz and his wife Rocio are not able to live in the U.S. because of immigration laws. (Courtesy of Ed Markowitz)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Ed Markowitz, a U.S. Navy veteran who is living in Canada because his wife is currently barred from living in the U.S. due to federal immigration law.

Later, Ashley DeAzevedo, the president of American Families United, a group which is fighting to fix situations like Markowitz’s, shares more about the progress of bipartisan legislation to address these bars for spouses of U.S. citizens.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More