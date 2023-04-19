Pianist Lara Downes finds 'Love at Last' with her new album

What role does music play in uniting people from across the globe?

Composers from around the world are lending their talents to pianist Lara Downes’ forthcoming album, “Love at Last.”

The collection of 24 songs features the works of composers from Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Greece, Iran, Kenya, and the Netherlands, to name a few.

Born during the fall of 2022 – amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, brutal protests in Iran, an outbreak of the Ebola virus in Uganda, and persistent gun violence in the United States – the album aims to instill hope in uncertain times.

We sat down with Lara Downes to dissect the album’s themes and how it fits into her legacy of uplifting marginalized artists in the classical scene.

