© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Life expectancy improves for Black people who live near Black doctors, new study finds

Published April 21, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
A new study finds Black people who live in counties with more Black primary care doctors live longer. (Getty Images)
A new study finds Black people who live in counties with more Black primary care doctors live longer. (Getty Images)

Advocates working to address racial health disparities call a new study about Black physicians “groundbreaking” and “a wakeup call.” It finds that Black people who live in counties with more Black primary care doctors live longer.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more with Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent for our partners at STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More