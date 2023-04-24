© 2023 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Rabbi reflects on start of antisemitic shooting trial

Published April 24, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
A woman stands at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial over the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. In October 2018, 11 people were fatally shot, and others injured, at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks wtih Rabbi Moishe Mayir Vogel, executive director of The Aleph Institute, a Jewish humanitarian organization in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where the shooting took place.

