© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The path to Bed Bath & Beyond's downfall

By Alina Selyukh
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT

The retailer Bed Bath and Beyond is going out of business. The chain once dominated the home goods market. But it's become rudderless, turbulent and broke.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More