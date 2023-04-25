© 2023 90.5 WESA
Bed, Bath & buh-bye! Bed, Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy

Published April 25, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown. (Paul Sakuma/AP)
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown. (Paul Sakuma/AP)

Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to wind down operations at 360 stores and 120 BuyBuy Baby stores with closing sales beginning Wednesday. But the big box retailer wasn’t always circling the drain. In fact, for many years, the store was a homeware giant.

Here & Now host Robin Young checks in with Leticia Miranda, retail columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

