What the Discord leaks reveal about the Pentagon's own cyber security

Published April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
TOPSHOT - This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the Discord logo and the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. - FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets -- including about the Ukraine war. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest made "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information." (Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Cyber warfare is the future of war. And in many ways, that future is already here. So, is the United States ready?

Today, On Point: What the leak of hundreds of highly classified national security documents, by a low-ranking national guardsman, reveals about the Pentagon’s own cyber-security and its readiness for cyber war.

Guests

Patrick Tucker, science and technology editor at DefenseOne.

Jaspreet Gill, she covers defense networks and emerging technologies for the online publication Breaking Defense.

Admiral Mike Rogers, former commander of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the NSA. Retired four-star Navy admiral.

Also Featured

Nicole Perlroth, cybersecurity reporter for the New York Times. Author of “This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends.”

Related Reading

DefenseOne: “Why the Pentagon’s Response to the Discord Leaks Won’t Fix the Problem” — “Some steps the Pentagon is taking in the wake of the recent leak of classified documents are missing the point.”

Breaking Defense: “Zero Trust is the Pentagon’s new cyber buzzword. It might not have stopped the Discord leaks.” — “The stunning leak of hundreds of classified national security documents onto the internet has thrust the Defense Department’s handling of state secrets into the spotlight.”

DefenseOne: “The US Military Is Creating the Future of Employee Monitoring” — “The U.S. military has the hardest job in human resources: evaluating hundreds of thousands of people for their ability to protect the nation’s secrets. Central to that task is a question at the heart of all labor relations: how do you know when to extend trust or take it away?”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

