Study finds melatonin supplements vary in actual dosage compared to what's advertised

Published April 26, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
The label for a bottle of melatonin pills. Melatonin is a hormone that helps control the body's sleep cycle. (Patrick Sison/AP)
Some people may be getting more than they bargained for when taking melatonin gummies to help them sleep. A new study found that melatonin gummies may contain up to three times more melatonin than advertised due to little FDA oversight.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with STAT reporter Nicholas Florko about why this is concerning.

