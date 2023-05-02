© 2023 90.5 WESA
June 1 debt ceiling deadline sparks Biden, Congress to meet next week

Published May 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s host Tiziana Dearing speaks with NPR economics reporter Scott Horsley about what is expected to happen next week when President Biden and congressional leaders have their first meeting in months about how best to lift the current cap on how much the U.S. can borrow to pay its bills.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen came out with a forecast that says the U.S. could reach its debt limit on June 1 — and without the ability to borrow more money, the U.S. will default on its loans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

