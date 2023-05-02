© 2023 90.5 WESA
Meghan Trainor gives TMI advice on motherhood in her new book

By Linah Mohammad ,
Mallory YuMary Louise Kelly
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Meghan Trainor about her new book Dear Future Mama. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter recently became a new mom.

