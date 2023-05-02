© 2023 90.5 WESA
Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on ethics and the U.S. Supreme Court

Published May 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

The Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing from legal experts Tuesday on ethics and the Supreme Court. One person the panel will not hear from is Chief Justice John Roberts; He refused to appear.

Tuesday is also the one-year anniversary of the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Dahlia Lithwick. She writes about law and the courts for Slate. She hosts the podcast “Amicus” and is the author of “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.”

