© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's at stake for TV and movie writers who went on strike this week

By Mary Louise Kelly,
William TroopBrianna ScottGabriel J. Sánchez
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT

TV writer and Writers Guild of America member Jeane Phan Wong talks about what writers want and what's getting in the way.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
William Troop
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

We are excited to announce our participation in the first-ever Public Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More