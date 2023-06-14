Read the highlights of Trump's arraignment transcript

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges during a Miami court appearance on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the court released a transcript of the hearing.

Read through the full text below, with highlighted notes from NPR about key passages, including Trump's lawyers declaring, "Your Honor, we most certainly enter a plea of not guilty."

The exchanges also show how a key request from the judge — a list of witnesses with whom Trump should not communicate about the case — could be a point of contention between the lawyers going forward.

