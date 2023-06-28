© 2023 90.5 WESA
The view from Ukraine after a week of Wagner-fueled turmoil for Russia

Published June 28, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

While the tense back-and-forth between Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian military leadership has calmed slightly, the war in Ukraine continues.

Russian missiles hit the center of the Ukrainian-held town of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region late Tuesday. Several deaths have been confirmed, with that number expected to rise as more than 50 people are injured or buried in the rubble.

Ukrainian security analyst Maria Avdeeva is in nearby Kharkiv. She joins host Robin Young with the latest.

