Justice Deparment seeks to protective order in Donald Trump's Jan 6th case as he wants judge recused

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team faces a Monday deadline to respond to a Justice Department request to prevent the former president from potentially releasing privileged information in his election interference case. This comes as Trump seeks Judge Tanya Chutkan’s recusal and a change of venue

We get the latest from the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.