Kia and Hyundai recall more than 3 million vehicles due to the risk of fire

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 3 million vehicles and advising owners to park them outside due to risk of fire in the engine compartments.

The companies are encouraging drivers to park their vehicles away from homes and other structures until they are able to take their vehicles to a dealership for a free repair.

"Fires can occur whether the vehicle is parked and turned off or while driving," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned in a notice posted on Wednesday.

The NHTSA said that the anti-lock brake system in 13 Hyundai models could leak fluid and cause an electrical short that may bring on a fire. For Kia owners, the fire risk is being connected to the hydraulic electronic control unit in 10 separate models.

About 1.6 million Hyundais are being recalled, including the:

2012-2015 Accent

2012-2015 Azera

2011-2015 Elantra

2013-2015 Elantra Coupe

2014-2015 Equus

2011-2015 Genesis Coupe

2013-2015 Santa Fe

2013 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2015 Sonata HEV

2010-2013 Tucson

2015 Tucson Fuel Cell

2012-2015 Veloster

2010-2012 Veracruz



Additionally, about 1.7 million Kias are being recalled, including the:

2014-2016 Cadenza

2011-2013 Forte/Forte Koup

2015-2017 K900

2010-2015 Optima

2011-2013 Optima Hybrid

2011-2017 Rio

2010 Rondo

2011-2014 Sorento

2011-2013 Soul

2010-2013 Sportage



To check if your vehicle is affected, you can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and input your 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN).

So far, there have been 21 fires associated with the recall in Hyundais and 22 "thermal incidents," including visible smoke, burning and melting," the NHTSA said. In Kias, there have been four fires and six thermal incidents.

No known crashes, injuries or deaths have been linked to the recalls, according to the NHTSA.

From 2010 to December 2022, Kia and Hyundai issued recalls for more than 7 million vehicles, and over 3,100 Kias and Hyundais caught fire, causing 103 injuries and one death, according to the nonprofit Consumer Reports.

Although the two carmakers are separate brands, Hyundai Motor Company owns a 33.88% majority stake in Kia Motors, and the companies share parts from many of the same suppliers. The culprit for the recalls and fires could be a four-cylinder engine that the manufacturers have in common, Consumer Reports said.

