The impact of making the definition of infertility more inclusive

The definition of infertility from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine is changing — and it could have a big impact on who gets help to start a family.

Some insurance plans lean on the group’s expertise to decide whether a family’s fertility treatment is covered. And as of last month, the group officially expanded the term to include LGBTQ+ and single people.

Annalisa Merelli reported the story for our editorial partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.