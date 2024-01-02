NY Times reporters uncover extent of sexual violence by Hamas on Oct. 7

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of rape and sexual assault.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with New York Times Tel Aviv-based reporter Anat Schwartz about her two-month-long investigation into the sexual violence that Hamas militants subjected Israeli women to during Oct. 7.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.