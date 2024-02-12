The 1A Record Club celebrates Usher's R&B legacy

Tens of millions of people tuned into the Super Bowl halftime show over the weekend to see one person, the undisputed King of R&B: Usher.

His 13-minute performance was jam-packed with some of the star’s biggest hits from the past three decades. It also featured an impressive rolodex of Usher collaborators, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am., Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Usher has had a phenomenal career and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. His halftime performance came just two months after closing his wildly popular, sold-out, twice-extended Las Vegas residency.

Earlier this month he put out his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” after a six-year hiatus and announced a national tour.

Just how has Usher cemented his place atop the R&B throne? And what can up-and-coming performers learn from his successful career? Join the 1A Record Club as we chronicle Usher’s 30-year career and discuss what the future holds for one of music’s brightest stars.

Listen to our guests’ favorite Usher songs: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4i7NBGy2gMvK0gzwEIhOFm?si=639b925907534bb3

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5