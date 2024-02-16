Cinder Well: Tiny Desk Concert

On overcast days, there's nothing like a hot cup of tea, a cozy blanket and some mystic music. While taping Cinder Well's Tiny Desk, gray clouds hung over NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., urging the same kind of introspection — sympathetic scenery for a set of folk songs that wind around the passage of time.

Cinder Well's Amelia Baker grew up in California, but has spent much of her time on the Western cliffs of Ireland, soaking in the sea air of both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Her songs, too, reflect the Laurel Canyon's wandering spirit and the droning qualities of Irish folk music. Yet there's space between that Baker occupies, illustrated by this performance: A crimson glow surrounds the dark undercurrent of Cinder Well that only grows brighter as the music goes deeper into the unknown.

SET LIST

"Two Heads, Grey Mare"

"Overgrown"

"No Summer"

"Crow"



MUSICIANS

Amelia Baker: vocals, guitar

Marit Schmidt: vocals, viola

Phillip Rogers: vocals, drums



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Lars Gotrich

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Hannah Gluvna

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.