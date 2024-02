The Supreme Court is considering two cases that could affect how we all use the internet. Justices are looking at whether tech platforms like Facebook and YouTube should be able to remove posts based on the views expressed.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.