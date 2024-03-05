© 2024 90.5 WESA
1A Remaking America: Alabama, embryos, and invitro fertilization

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:04 AM EST
A woman, who chose to remain anonymous, talks to a doctor before receiving an abortion at a Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinic in West Palm Beach, Florida.
In February,the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryosare people.Invitro fertilization, or IVF treatment in the state is paused.

The court argued that the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act “applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation.”

The rulingleft patients waiting and lawmakerson both sides of the abortion issue scrambling.

We collaborate with our friends down in WBHM to find out what this means for people and patients in Alabama.

This show is part of 1A’s Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

