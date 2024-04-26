© 2024 90.5 WESA
U.S. birth rate hits record low

Published April 26, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT

Americans are having children at a historically low rate, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Causes posited by demographers for the continuing declining rate include economic, fertility and age factors.

For more on the data, causes and implications, host Scott Tong speaks to demographer Alison Gemmill, professor of population, family and reproductive health at Johns Hopkins University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

