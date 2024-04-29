© 2024 90.5 WESA
How Panama and the U.S. are responding to reports of an 'enormous' rise in migrant sexual violence

Published April 29, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
New York Times Andes bureau chief Julie Turkewitz recently spoke with migrants about their stories as they crossed the dangerous swath of jungle into Panama called the Darien Gap. (Courtesy of Federico Rios for The New York Times)
Aid workers and human rights groups are raising concerns about stories they’re hearing of migrants experiencing more violence and sexual assaults in the Darien Gap.

New York Times Andes bureau chief Julie Turkewitz recently spoke with migrants about their stories as they crossed thedangerous swath of jungle into Panama. Many use the route on their way to the United States.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes has more about what Turkewtiz learned, and how Panama and the U.S. are responding ahead of upcoming elections.

