What Stormy Daniels' testimony means for Trump trial

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is expected to resume her testimony on Thursday in the Manhattan trial of former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, she described a sexual encounter with Trump in detail. We look at what the testimony means for the prosecution and defense moving forward.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Norman Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, he also served as special counsel in the house’s first impeachment of Trump.

