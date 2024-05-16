© 2024 90.5 WESA
Abortion, border control, a test of Trumpism: Inside the Arizona Senate race

Published May 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate and far-right election denier Kari Lake takes questions with U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) at a news conference on February 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Barrasso is one of the senators being discussed as a possible successor to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who announced he would be stepping down in that role in January. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
A lot is at stake in Arizona’s senate race between former TV anchor Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego.

It could determine control of the Senate — and the outcome of the presidential election.

Today, On Point: Abortion, border control, Trumpism and an inside look at the Arizona Senate race.

Guests

Ron Hansen, national political reporter with the Arizona Republic. Co-host of the paper’s weekly politics podcast called The Gaggle.

Samara Klar, professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy. Her research focuses on how individuals’ personal identities and social surroundings influence their political attitudes and behavior.

Enrique Davis, Arizona state director at UnidosUS Action Fund, a nonprofit advocating for Latino political power.

