Threats against Arizona Republican election official result in prosecution

A federal task force to hold people accountable for threatening and harassing election workers has had few successful prosecutions so far. It can be difficult to get cases like these to the finish line because of First Amendment protections. But a few of the people who have been sentenced so far have all targeted the same election official in Arizona.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Stephen Richer, Maricopa County Recorder, about keeping himself and his staff safe in an election year.

