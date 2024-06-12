Colorado Republicans call to oust party chairman after he attacked Pride Month

Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes to hike and ski in her spare time. She keeps track of state politics throughout the year but is especially busy during the annual legislative session from January through early May.
Several pro immigrant organizations -- the ACLU, National Immigrant Justice Center, and Texas Civil Rights Project—filed the first lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s executive actions restricting asylum in the Southern border.