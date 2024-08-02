© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published August 2, 2024 at 9:41 AM EDT
Members of Tehran University Council attend a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, as they carry Iranian and Palestinian flags at Tehran University in Tehran, Iran.
Members of Tehran University Council attend a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, as they carry Iranian and Palestinian flags at Tehran University in Tehran, Iran.

Israel says two major leaders of Hamas were killed this week. The group’s top political leader was killed in Iran on Wednesday by a planted explosive. His death was announced by Iran and confirmed by Hamas. Both have blamed Israel for the assassination.

This week the U.N. Human Rights Office issued a report saying tens of thousands of Palestinians have been arbitrarily detained by Israeli authorities since Oct. 7 and been subjected to waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, dogs attacks, and other forms of mistreatment.

Al-Jazeera says two reporters were killed in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Wednesday. Correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami al-Rifi were killed in a blast that struck a car in Gaza City.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Load More