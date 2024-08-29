Ukrainians hold off on having babies during the war — some families buck the trend

Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.
If you visited Highland Park this past Saturday afternoon, right across Reservoir Drive from the Super Playground you might have stumbled across what looked like a lively picnic set to a live soundtrack of Shakespearean verse.