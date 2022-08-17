Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting announces ‘Artists in Residence’ program

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, the non-profit parent organization of 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP, announced today an innovative new ‘Artists in Residence’ program. A selected group of musicians from the Pittsburgh region will create musical compositions to be featured in the stations’ on-air and online content. Artists will be showcased on both station’s websites, WYEP.ORG and WESA.FM, and their compositions heard by listeners across western Pennsylvania.

The program is seeking artists who can compose, arrange, perform and record original instrumental compositions that will be used as show themes, transitional music beds, and in other settings in WYEP's and WESA's on-air, digital and video content.

Experienced musicians in the Pittsburgh region interested in applying for the ‘Artist in Residence’ program must be 18 years of age or older and will be asked to provide a description of their musical approach, their experience, and a sample of their best original composition.

This program is supported by a grant from the Hillman Foundation to foster arts and culture in the Pittsburgh region. Artists selected to participate will represent the diversity that is a vital component in Pittsburgh’s musical ecosystem.

Details of the Artist in Residence Role

Artists in Residence at WESA or WYEP can expect the following:



Assignments that will last approximately three months, before June 2023

Promotion of their work and of their participation in the residency program through WESA and WYEP on-air and online programming

Requirement to create approximately 10 musical compositions with varied moods and feelings

Delivery of finished, produced musical compositions in a format suitable for use on the radio or in digital audio content (not sheet music or demo recordings)

Cash compensation will be provided for each finished and accepted composition

On-air and online credit will be provided (as appropriate) for their work

Application forms can be found at http://WYEP.org/musicians or http://WESA.fm/musicians

Why was this program introduced?

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is seeking to elevate the profile of area musicians, to give them experience in composing music in a professional setting for professional applications, and to bring a new variety of musical voices to Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting’s on-air and online programming: something distinctively Pittsburgh.

"This is part of WYEP's ongoing work to support the talent that makes Pittsburgh music so strong and exciting," said Mike Sauter, Vice President of Broadcasting at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting. "By commissioning music from area musicians, we can help more creative voices to be heard, as well as giving listeners a taste of what our musical community can create.”

"WYEP shines a spotlight on area musicians every day by playing their music and keeping music fans informed about local concerts," added Brian Siewiorek, Director of Creative Services at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting. "The Artists in Residence program is a more direct way that we can work with musicians in the region to share their craft with a wider audience.”