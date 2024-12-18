What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Dec. 20-22)

Celebrate the music of Ahmad Jamal, watch "The Year Without A Santa Claus" or check out a magic show downtown — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Music

Pittsburgh native Ahmad Jamal was a jazz-piano legend. His many mentees included Pittsburgh’s James Johnson III, who as a young drummer toured the world in Jamal’s band. This week, Johnson honors his late mentor with “Memories of Ahmad Jamal,” a tribute concert at Alphabet City. Johnson leads a six-piece combo in some of his personal favorite Jamal numbers. The show on Thu., Dec. 19, is free with a reservation.

Comedy

In Arcade Comedy Theater’s Bootleg Reboots series, a group of comedians must improvise their way through a famous movie none of them has ever seen. This week’s challenge is 1974’s stop-motion musical “The Year Without A Santa Claus.” Jeremiah Ion hosts an ensemble including Tyler Ray Kendrick, Andrew Lotz and Mallory McDeavitt. The show is Fri. Dec. 20.

Film

Renowned Paris-based experimental-film distributor Light Cone makes a rare Pittsburgh visit for an evening of 16 millimeter films. Light Cone collections manager Mariya Nikiforova presents eight avant-garde shorts by the likes of Rose Lowder, László Moholy-Nagy, Tomonari Nishikawa and Sarah Pucill. Pittsburgh Sound + Image hosts An Evening with Light Cone Sat., Dec. 21, at the Mattress Factory.

Theater

A classic holiday-themed operetta gets a rare local staging as the Pittsburgh Savoyards present “Babes in Toyland.” This 1903 mash-up of Christmas themes and Mother Goose characters finds a young brother and sister on a magical adventure, set to tunes such as “March of the Toys.” The family-friendly musical was composed by Victor Herbert, then conductor of the fledgling Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Two performances remain, Fri., Dec. 20, and Sat., Dec. 21, at Bellevue’s Margaret Partee Performing Arts Center. (Livestreams are also available.)

Magic

Luis Carreon – a.k.a. Le Bestia (“the beast”) – has forged a career from “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” (the Spanish-language “America’s Got Talent”) to such prestigious venues as Hollywood’s Magic Castle. Known for his blend of sleight-of-hand skills and comedy, he’s currently playing a stand at Downtown’s intimate Liberty Magic. Performances continue through Jan. 5.

Exhibit

In the annals of Pittsburgh holiday traditions, before there was Light Up Night, there was the Carnegie Museum of Art’s Neapolitan presepio. The Carnegie has displayed this lavish, handmade Italian nativity panorama every year since 1957. The detailed miniature humans – musicians, shepherds, three kings – along with angels, livestock and sets were hand-crafted by artists in the Royal Court of Naples between 1700 and 1830. The seasonal favorite remains on show through Jan. 12.