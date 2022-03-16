Thousands of college basketball fans are expected to arrive in Pittsburgh this week as the city hosts NCAA tournament competition beginning Thursday. The first- and second-round games for men’s NCAA Division I, and the semifinals and championship games for women’s NCAA Division III, will take place at PPG Paints Arena and UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

The arenas aren’t the only place fans will be spending money. The region's tourism agency, Visit Pittsburgh, estimates the tournament will bring $10.5 million to the city’s hotels, restaurants and bars.

Jim Prezioso, Primanti Bros. senior marketing manager, says all Primanti locations are bracing themselves for larger crowds this weekend, but particularly the chain’s Market Square and Strip District locations.

“We’re upping our food inventory. You know everyone’s going to be eating chicken wings and boneless wings,” he said. The restaurant plans to stock up on drinks as well.

Primantis will be running different food and drink specials each day from Thursday through Sunday. One promotion asks Pittsburghers to visit the company’s website to generate a free “doctor's note” to get out of work during the tournament.

“Our records indicate this individual requires an oral coleslawnoscopy. Due to the serious and very real, not fake, nature of the procedure, time off from work is required,” the note reads. “The success of this critical medical procedure often involves drinking fermented liquids. Side effects include a potential headache the day following the procedure. Our professional staff will oversee the dispensing of these fluids, but recovery times will vary.”

Prezioso says the company is glad to welcome sports fans.

“The best is when you get a game that goes down to the wire… that really brings the place to life,” he said. “That’s the atmosphere we’ve always tried to create.”

Tourists will be appreciated by other local hospitality businesses still recovering from the pandemic too, said Shannon Wolfgang, director of marketing and communications at Visit Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh businesses are happy to have travelers and visitors back,” she said. “It’s been two years without a lot of travel.”

Twelve teams will compete in Pittsburgh; eight Division I men’s and four Division III women’s teams.

“Those 12 teams will bring with them coaches, fans, supporters, families, friends. And all of that’s is going to bring thousands of out-of-town visitors into Pittsburgh,” said Wolfgang. But, she noted, tickets are still available for Pittsburghers interested in taking in a game or two.

PPG Paints Arena will host first- and second-round NCAA Division I men’s basketball on Friday and Sunday. But the madness kicks off at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse with the Division III women’s basketball semifinals Thursday.

A full schedule of game dates and times can be found on the NCAA website here.