Pittsburgh commemorated in new Monopoly board game edition

Get ready to host a game night, yinz! The makers of Monopoly unveiled the official Pittsburgh edition of the board game at the National Aviary Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Ed Gainey, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and representatives from local institutions highlighted on the board’s spaces gathered to celebrate this milestone in documenting Pittsburgh culture and life.

Familiar cultural sites, historical landmarks and businesses can be found across the board, including the “Three Sisters” bridges, Carnegie Science Center, Frick Park, Millie’s Ice Cream, and the National Aviary. The locations were chosen by game companies “Hasbro” and “Top Trumps” from thousands of public submissions.

Carly Morgan, director of marketing and communications at the National Aviary, said that it was an honor to be commemorated in what she considers the most iconic family board game.

Hasbro/Top Trumps

“The people of Pittsburgh have very deep ties to their hometown and I think for very good reason,” she said. “From our rivers and parks to sports teams, restaurants and cultural attractions, Pittsburgh is quite remarkable.”

Gainey shared that, despite always coming in last when his family plays, he is excited for Pittsburgh to be the latest addition to the Monopoly collection.

Here with @905wesa at the National Aviary for the unveiling of Pittsburgh’s Official Monopoly Board! pic.twitter.com/1yWDOGE20C — india (@indialarson_) November 2, 2022

“We’ve got Pittsburgh fans all over America,” he said. “And this is just another way to highlight the diversity, highlight the thriving economy that we have, and more importantly, to continue to highlight our cultural assets.”

The game includes community chest cards such as “You reinvented yourself by graduating from the University of Pittsburgh! Collect $200.”