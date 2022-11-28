Everything you need to know about skating in Allegheny County this winter season

The City of Pittsburgh’s ice rink in Schenley Park opens for the season Monday evening. The first 90-minute session will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The city-owned ice rink will host public ice skating sessions seven days a week. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Skates are available to rent for $3.

The rink will hold family nights each Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with free admission for one child for each paid adult. There will also be adult-only sessions every Tuesday and Friday from 8:30 to 10 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The city will also hold several themed skates:



SKATE WITH SANTA: Saturday, Dec. 10 — 1:30 to 3 p.m.

MASCOT SKATE: Saturday, Jan. 14 —1:30 to 3 p.m.

DISCO NIGHT: Saturday, Feb. 4 —8 to 9:30 p.m.

VALENTINES ON ICE: Tuesday, Feb. 14 — 7 to 9 p.m.

The Schenley Park rink first opened in 1975, and underwent a $1.4 million renovation back in 2019. The rink can fit up to 250 people per session.

Outside the city

Residents can also skate Tuesday through Sunday at two county-operated rinks: one at North Park and another at South Park, which boasts an NHL-sized rink and skate trail.

Allegheny County opened both outdoor rinks for the season earlier this month. Season passes for county residents between the ages of 18 and 59 are $50, and are $25 for people 60 and older.

Both rinks also offer ice skating lessons and hockey programs for children ages 3 and up, including several free sessions. Advance registration is required to participate.

Weather permitting, the county’s rinks will remain open through mid-March.

Skating Downtown

Those looking to skate in the heart of Pittsburgh can visit the UPMC Rink at PPG Place, located between Third and Fourth Avenue. The rink first opened in 2001 and operates annually from mid-November to the end of February.

Admission ranges from $10 to $12, with discounts for children, seniors, first responders and active military members. Skates are available to rent for $5.

The rink will hold family nights on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10., with free admission for one child per adult. The rink will also offer half-priced admission to students with a valid ID or report card on Wednesday nights starting Jan. 11.

Special lunchtime skate hours will be available on weekdays. Monthly passes are $30 and are valid from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Each session is one hour and 45 minutes long.