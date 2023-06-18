© 2023 90.5 WESA
Swiftly set: Concert marks new Steelers stadium record

Published June 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Your move, Garth.

By virtue of Saturday night's concert, Taylor Swift can claim she brought more people — 73,117 — to Acrisure Stadium than any other artist or sporting event ever has.

Swift's 2018 show set a then-Heinz Field concert attendance record, at 56,445. Garth Brooks then demolished that mark a year later, with 72,887 goers.

The Swift concert on Friday night — the first of her two-night stand — drew approximately 72,000 fans.

The 2022 West Virginia University versus University of Pittsburgh football game holds the all-time record for sporting event attendance at the stadium, at just under 71,000.

