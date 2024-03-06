Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to expand evening hours at most branches

Most branches of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh will now remain open until 8 p.m. at least three nights a week, the result of a big expansion in operating hours that begins Sunday.

Five branches will stay open until 8 p.m. four nights a week: Allegheny, Brookline, East Liberty, Squirrel Hill, and the main branch, in Oakland. In all, the library will add 93 hours of service per week system-wide, which the library said is one of the largest expansions in its history.

The move, announced Wednesday, grew out of feedback the library received during community engagement for its 2024-2028 strategic plan.

“People told us they love their library but want more of it,” said Andrew Medlar, library president and director, in a statement.

Medlar said the expansion was made possible by increased annual funding from the taxpayer-funded Allegheny Regional Asset District.

Hours will remain unchanged at three branches: Downtown, the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians, and the Allegheny County Law Library.

Carnegie Library locations will celebrate their extended hours with special events and activities throughout March. A complete schedule as well as the libraries’ new hours, is here.

